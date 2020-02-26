ZEON Price Up 263.5% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 88.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 263.5% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $3,591.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $234.36 or 0.02598224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00208974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00124522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,123,420,244 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

