Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Yunji from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yunji has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $387.97 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Yunji will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YJ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunji by 629.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 185,121 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunji by 2,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 101,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

