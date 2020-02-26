Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARR. Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.62. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

