Zacks Investment Research Lowers Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Hold

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get Toro alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

TTC stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,551. Toro has a 1 year low of $64.42 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Toro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Toro by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in Toro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.