Zacks Investment Research Downgrades State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) to Strong Sell

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

STFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 3.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $115,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

