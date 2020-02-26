Wyndham Destinations Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,685 call options on the company. This is an increase of 863% compared to the typical volume of 175 call options.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at $406,681,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth about $30,699,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,938,000 after purchasing an additional 463,156 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 448.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 262,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

