Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04-4.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Wyndham Destinations also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.90-6.10 EPS.

WYND opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

