W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,363 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTI. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 152.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,278,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 772,282 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 538.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 165,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,936 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in W&T Offshore by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 227,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in W&T Offshore by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 804,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTI opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.94.

Several research firms have commented on WTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

