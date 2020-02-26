Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.87.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

WIX stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 1.36. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $156.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wix.Com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 84,294 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.