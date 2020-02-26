William Blair Comments on The Hackett Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hackett Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCKT. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $511.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 253,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

