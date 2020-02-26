Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is set to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $231.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

