Whitecap Resources (WCP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Whitecap Resources to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$4.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.69. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$3.41 and a one year high of C$5.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 255.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on WCP. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

