Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,954,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,491 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 2.0% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $712,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $53,330,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 784.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 161,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -0.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

