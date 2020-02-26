Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of WNEB opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 326,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

