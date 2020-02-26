Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of WEF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.22. 109,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $454.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$1.05 and a 12 month high of C$2.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

