Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Trading Down 6.3%

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) fell 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, 43,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 258,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRG. AltaCorp Capital cut Western Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

