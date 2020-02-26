Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to “Overweight”

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA opened at $38.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 827,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 44,320 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 858.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85,326 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.