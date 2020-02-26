Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to “Overweight”

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.38% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.
PBA opened at $38.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $40.65.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
