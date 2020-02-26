Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. Weingarten Realty Investors also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.06-2.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE WRI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. 12,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,588. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

