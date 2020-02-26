Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15 to $2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. Weight Watchers International also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.15-2.40 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Weight Watchers International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.73.
WW stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. 2,449,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,504. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.10. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $47.19.
About Weight Watchers International
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
