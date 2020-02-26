Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15 to $2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. Weight Watchers International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.15-2.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Weight Watchers International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

WW stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. 2,449,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,504. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.10. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.