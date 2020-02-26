WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of WEICY stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $18.04.

About WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

