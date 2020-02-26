Wedbush Comments on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $64.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 123.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,026.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 53,251 shares during the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

