Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of GOOD opened at $20.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $719.91 million, a PE ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 0.76. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

