WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in WD-40 by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in WD-40 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,430. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $153.91 and a 52-week high of $199.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

