Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,484,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 140,039 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

WTS traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,368. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $114.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.