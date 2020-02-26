Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after acquiring an additional 220,366 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $6,211,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $2,186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,596,000 after buying an additional 46,317 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WAFD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. 30,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,067. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Several analysts have commented on WAFD shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Washington Federal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

