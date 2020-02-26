Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.01

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.01 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 8046599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

