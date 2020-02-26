VSE (VSEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. VSE has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $327.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

