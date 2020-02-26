VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of VSE worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in VSE by 12.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in VSE by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in VSE by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in VSE by 26.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. ValuEngine raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.47. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.