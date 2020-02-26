VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VolitionRX in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.31 per share for the year.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,186. VolitionRX has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRX by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

