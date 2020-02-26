Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSH. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 336,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSH. Cowen boosted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. 186,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.56. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

