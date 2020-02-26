Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Construction Partners worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Construction Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

ROAD stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.84. Construction Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.