Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of i3 Verticals worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 135.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 51.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IIIV opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $863.08 million, a PE ratio of -96.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. The firm’s revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

