Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 71,090 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68.

