Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,148 Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $481.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

