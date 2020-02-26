Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Life Storage stock opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.