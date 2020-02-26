Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,966 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of NetScout Systems worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 151,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.40. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTCT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

