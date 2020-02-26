Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,809 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $249,988.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,641 shares in the company, valued at $438,211.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,658 shares of company stock worth $9,020,428. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

