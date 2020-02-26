Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 1,210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 530,021 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 559,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $98,901.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,846.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCS opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SCS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

