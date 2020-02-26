Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRTG opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

