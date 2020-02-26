Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDS. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

NYSE:DDS opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.