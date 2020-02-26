Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of World Acceptance worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. World Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

WRLD opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.84. The company has a market cap of $666.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.26. World Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.