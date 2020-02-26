Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,050,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $2,245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 363,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 40,624 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

APAM stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.87%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

