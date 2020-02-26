Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $129.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

