Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

