Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Liberty Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,504,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $49,263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,267,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 214,161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 766,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 116,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 595,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYK. Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.