Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 720.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,374 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Terex by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Terex by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of Terex stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $277,642. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.