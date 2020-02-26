Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 27,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of United Community Financial worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Community Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after buying an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 319,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 259,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 154,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. United Community Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $108,373.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,552.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,630 shares in the company, valued at $322,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Community Financial stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. United Community Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

