Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WASH shares. Compass Point lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

