Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 1,642.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,161 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of NextCure worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in NextCure by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NXTC. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NextCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NextCure in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. NextCure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.00, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

