Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 744,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 33.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 333,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 83,015 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $177,868.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,340,065 shares in the company, valued at $20,114,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

